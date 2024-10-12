TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.13.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

