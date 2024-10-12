The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

BDVSY stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

