The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.4% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

BA opened at $151.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

