The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Target Price to $28.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Par Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

