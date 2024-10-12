The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.09. The company has a market cap of $407.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

