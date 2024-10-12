The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

The InterGroup Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $14.34 on Friday. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

