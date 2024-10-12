The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
The InterGroup Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:INTG opened at $14.34 on Friday. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
