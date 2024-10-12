The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 80,649 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.05.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

