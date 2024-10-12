The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Covea Finance grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 566,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,445,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. 8,089,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

