Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.8 %
THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.
About Theratechnologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.