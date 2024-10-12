Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.8 %

THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

