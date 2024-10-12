Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.58.
