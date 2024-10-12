Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.85. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 78,408 shares trading hands.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$80.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$30.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0298643 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

