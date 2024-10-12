THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

