Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of THBRF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thunderbird Entertainment Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.