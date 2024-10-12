Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of THBRF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

