Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.12. 691,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,469,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.19.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.

