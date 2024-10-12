Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Tilray Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,979,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

