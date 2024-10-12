Tobam Acquires 209 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,098,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

