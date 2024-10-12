Tobam Grows Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tobam raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,730,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,513,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,429,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,750,979. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

