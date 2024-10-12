Tobam Has $86,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tobam raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

