Tobam Invests $78,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tobam acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $456.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

