Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.84 and last traded at C$28.70, with a volume of 183363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.31.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.22.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.4501992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.