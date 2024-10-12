Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$88.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.65.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$78.48 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$87.99. The firm has a market cap of C$137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

