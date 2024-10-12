Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 24600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Torrent Capital Trading Up 15.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

About Torrent Capital

(Get Free Report)

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.