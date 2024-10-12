Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 24600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Torrent Capital Trading Up 15.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.
About Torrent Capital
Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.
