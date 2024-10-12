Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.