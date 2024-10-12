Total Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.06. The stock had a trading volume of 151,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,335. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $272.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
