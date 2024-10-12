Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after buying an additional 1,241,184 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 211.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,015,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 326,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

