Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after buying an additional 721,830 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 463,707 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,972,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,784,000.

MDYV stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

