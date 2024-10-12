Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $16,165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 284,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,839. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $198.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

