Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. 875,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.