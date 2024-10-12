TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Scotiabank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

