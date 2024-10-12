Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $303.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $305.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.