TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

