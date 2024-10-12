Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up 1.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.