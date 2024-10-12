Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 17142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
