Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of TTBXF stock remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
