Truist Financial Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $371.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.55.

Get Cummins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $336.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.