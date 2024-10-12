Truist Financial Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $954.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $873.00 to $954.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $714.92.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $819.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $744.21 and its 200-day moving average is $699.35. United Rentals has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

