Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Decreased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,431,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after buying an additional 558,363 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

