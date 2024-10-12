Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 281.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -128.40%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

