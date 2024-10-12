Truist Financial Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $62.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

Terex Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.53. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

