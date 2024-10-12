TwentyFour Income (TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on November 1st

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFIF stock opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.40) on Friday. TwentyFour Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.15. The stock has a market cap of £801.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,573.33.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Income

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 94,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,412.95 ($130,104.63). Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.