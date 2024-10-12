UBS Group Lowers Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to Hold

UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$67.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.27. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$85.48. The firm has a market cap of C$33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.5004136 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 135.19%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Also, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,710 shares of company stock valued at $814,824. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

