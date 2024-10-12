UBS Group Lowers Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTRFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$67.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.27. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$85.48. The firm has a market cap of C$33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.5004136 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 135.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Also, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,710 shares of company stock valued at $814,824. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.