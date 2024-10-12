UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

