UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $31.42 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

