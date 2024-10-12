UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.