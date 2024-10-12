UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.74% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 234,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

COM opened at $28.75 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

