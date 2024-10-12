UMB Bank n.a. Has $961,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.53%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

