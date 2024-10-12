UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 609 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $103.50 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

