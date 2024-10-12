UMB Bank n.a. Sells 558 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $336.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $337.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

