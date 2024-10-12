UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,408 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS NUSC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

