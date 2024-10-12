UMB Bank n.a. Sells 729 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.21%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.